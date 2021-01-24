Rally against mine leasing in Bajaur tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A protest rally is being organised in Bajaur district on Monday by the landowners against the alleged illegal mining lease agreements by the administration and Mineral Department. The rally will be led by Umar Ali and others. It will start from 1130am from the Bajaur Deputy Commissioner office and end at 1230 pm. Among others, the rally will be addressed by elders and landowners.