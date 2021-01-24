close
Sun Jan 24, 2021
BR
Bureau report
January 24, 2021

Rally against mine leasing in Bajaur tomorrow

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A protest rally is being organised in Bajaur district on Monday by the landowners against the alleged illegal mining lease agreements by the administration and Mineral Department. The rally will be led by Umar Ali and others. It will start from 1130am from the Bajaur Deputy Commissioner office and end at 1230 pm. Among others, the rally will be addressed by elders and landowners.

