Sat Jan 23, 2021
January 23, 2021

COAS greets K-2 climbers

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday congratulated the climbers for their great achievement by scaling K-2 in the winter for the first time and making history in the field of mountaineering. A group of mountaineers, part of International Winter K-2 Expedition, visited the GHQ and met the army chief, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The delegation shared their experiences during the momentous expedition and thanked Pakistan and its people for their warm hospitality.

