3 more deaths, another 135 COVID-19 new cases

Rawalpindi:Another three patients from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have lost their lives due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 1,042 that makes 9.3 per cent of the total deaths so far caused by the virus across Pakistan.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that 135 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 52,920. It is important that 10 per cent of the total patients so far reported from the country have been registered from ICT and Rawalpindi district that contains not more than 3.5 per cent of the country’s population combined.

According to details, the virus has claimed one more life from ICT taking the death toll to 461 from the federal capital that makes 4.1 per cent of the total COVID-19 deaths so far reported from Pakistan. 118 new cases reported from ICT has taken tally to 40,548 which is 7.66 per cent of the total cases so far registered from all across the country. It is worth mentioning here that ICT contains around one per cent of the total population of the country.

As many as 38,414 patients have recovered from the federal capital leaving behind 1673 active cases of the disease on Friday. Meanwhile, another two patients died of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 581 while 17 new patients were reported from the district taking the tally to 12,372. As many as 11,488 patients belonging to the district have recovered while on Friday, there were 303 active cases of the disease in the district according to the district health department.

A total of 30 confirmed patients of COVID-19 from the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while as many as 273 confirmed patients were in isolation at their homes on Friday.