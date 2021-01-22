Wife of Pashto music composer Rafiq Shinwari dies

PESHAWAR: Wife of late Rafiq Shinwari, Ashora Bibi, died here on Thursday, family sources said. She was 100.

She was laid to rest the same day in the precinct of the shrine of Pir Syed Abdul Sattar Shah beside late Rafiq Shinwari, noted Pashto music composer.

Artistes, musicians, and people from different walks of life attended her funeral prayer. She left behind four daughters and grandchildren to mourn her death.

Late Ashora Bibi was suffering from multiple health complications for the last several months and breathed her last in her residence located at Dabgari Street in Syed Abdul Sattar Shah Colony.

Senior folk singers including Khial Mohammad, Zarsanga Bibi and Ahmad Gul Ustad have expressed deep sorrow over the demise of wife of Rafiq Shinwari.

Rashid Khan, president of Hunari Tolana Welfare Society, Da Hunar Warisan and Awaz and several cultural and literary organizations have condoled the death of Ashora Bibi with the bereaved family.