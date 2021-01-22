Ahmed Baig looks to defend Sindh Open title at ASCC

KARACHI: Lahore’s Ahmed Baig will be looking to defend his title in the 22nd edition of Jubilee General Insurance Sindh Open Golf Championship which tees off here at the Arabian Sea Country Club (ASCC) from Friday (today).

With most of the top professionals of the country in fray, Ahmed will need to give his best to retain the coveted crown in the Rs3 million championship being organised jointly by the Sindh Golf Association and ASCC.

In a press briefing here at Karachi Press Club on Thursday, SGA President Asad I.A. Khan said that top golfers from across the country will be seen in action during the three-day event. He said that entries of 158 golfers from all over the country have been received.

Ahmed Baig, a young golfer, is the defending champion of the Sindh Open. Shabbir Iqbal, Hamza Amin, Waheed Baloch, Matloob, Munir Ahmed and other top golfers will also participate in the Sindh Open. A total of 104 professionals will tee off on the opening day. There are 27 senior professionals, 13 junior professionals and 14 amateurs taking part in the championship.

Professional and amateur competitions consisting of 54 holes will be held from January 22 to 24. The senior amateur competition is scheduled for January 24.

He said that the winner of the ‘Hole in One’ will receive a car.

Arif Ali Khan Abbasi, Chief Executive Officer of Arabian Sea Country Club, on the occasion said that sponsors’ support is mandatory to keep sports event running.

Abbasi, a former chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), was confident that this year’s Sindh Open will also be a thumping success despite Covid-19 restrictions.