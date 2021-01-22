close
Fri Jan 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2021

Year's first polio case surfaces in Khairpur

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2021

SUKKUR: A 3-year-old girl has tested positive for poliovirus in Khairpur, making it the first polio case of the year. Khairpur District Health Officer Dr Hussain Abro confirmed that Hajaran, d/o Majid Bhabhan, has tested positive for the virus. He said that Hajran’s parents told his team that their daughter had received polio drops.

Latest News

More From Pakistan