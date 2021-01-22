Year's first polio case surfaces in Khairpur

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A 3-year-old girl has tested positive for poliovirus in Khairpur, making it the first polio case of the year. Khairpur District Health Officer Dr Hussain Abro confirmed that Hajaran, d/o Majid Bhabhan, has tested positive for the virus. He said that Hajran’s parents told his team that their daughter had received polio drops.