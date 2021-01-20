close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2021

Fog: flights delayed at Lahore airport

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2021

LAHORE: Flight operations were on Tuesday affected due to fog at the Allama Iqbal International Airport. A number of flights were delayed because of low visibility. Incoming flights from Doha, London, and Turkey, and outgoing flights to Istanbul, London and Abu Dhabi were delayed. The Pakistan International Airlines’ PK-307 departed to Karachi late. The schedule of another flight, PK-9747 for Saudi Arabia, was also affected.

Latest News

More From Top Story