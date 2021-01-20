Fog: flights delayed at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Flight operations were on Tuesday affected due to fog at the Allama Iqbal International Airport. A number of flights were delayed because of low visibility. Incoming flights from Doha, London, and Turkey, and outgoing flights to Istanbul, London and Abu Dhabi were delayed. The Pakistan International Airlines’ PK-307 departed to Karachi late. The schedule of another flight, PK-9747 for Saudi Arabia, was also affected.