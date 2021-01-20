‘Agri sector shares up to 23pc of country’s GDP’

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Engineer Abdul Bari Pitafi has said the agriculture sector shared 21 to 23 percent of the country’s total GDP, while in agriculture sector livestock shared 60 percent. If we spend more in this sector, we can build a prosperous society on stronger and sustainable footings.While addressing a ceremony to distribute artificial insemination kits and nitrogen cylinders at Tando Jam, Bari Pitafi said a total of 662 students have completed their training at the Artificial Insemination Centre, Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam. He said the industrial GDP never exceeded from 9 percent and at the creation of Pakistan, the livestock had more contribution in the country’s economy but unfortunately it had never been given due importance. Secretary Livestock, Ijaz Ahmed Mahesar, DG Livestock, Dr Muzaffar Ali Vighio, dean of faculty, Dr Ghayasuddin Shah and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing at the function, the provincial minister said an MoU has been signed among Sindh Livestock Department, breeders association and other stakeholders to increase the growth of indigenous breeds for cattle through artificial insemination.

He said the inseminators, who have completed the training, are being provided insemination kits so that they can go to the field and educate breeders about the benefits of artificial insemination. He said if the farmers would get prosperous, then the province would be prosperous as well as Pakistan.