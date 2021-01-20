close
Govt employees stage protest rallies in Charsadda, Batkhela

National

 
January 20, 2021

CHARSADDA/BATKHELA: All Government Employees Coordination Council (AGECC), Charsadda and Malakand chapters, on Tuesday observed a pen-down strike and staged protest rallies to press the government for acceptance of their demands.

In Charsadda, the employees from various government departments gathered outside the press club and chanted slogans in favour of their demands and against the government policies. AGECC president Hidayatullah Khan said that the government had promised in writing that employees demands would be fulfilled.

