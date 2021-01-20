Meesha case adjourned

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of defamation suit against singer Meesha Shafi by singer Ali Zafar. The court has adjourned the hearing until February 1 after counsel of Ali Zafar cross examined Iffat Umar, a witness of Meesha Shafi. Ali Zafar supporters also attended the court proceedings and chanted slogans in favour of Ali Zafar and against Meesha Shafi after the hearing.