Wed Jan 20, 2021
January 20, 2021

Meesha case adjourned

January 20, 2021

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of defamation suit against singer Meesha Shafi by singer Ali Zafar. The court has adjourned the hearing until February 1 after counsel of Ali Zafar cross examined Iffat Umar, a witness of Meesha Shafi. Ali Zafar supporters also attended the court proceedings and chanted slogans in favour of Ali Zafar and against Meesha Shafi after the hearing.

