Death of Gohar Noshahi condoled

Islamabad:Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk expressed sorrow and grief over the death of Dr. Gohar Noshahi, a renowned researcher, writer and intellectual of Urdu and Persian. He said the deceased had done a lot for the development and promotion of Urdu. According to him, Dr. Gohar did research on the terminology of Urdu, which is of immense importance. Dr. Noshahi also served as the Director of Teaching at the Institute for the National Language Promotion Department.