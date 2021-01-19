Students stage protest against NUML admin

ISLAMABAD: A large number of students of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) staged a protest on Monday against the university's administration and demanded that exams should be held online.

Motorists here at 9th Avenue, IJP Road, Peshawar Road, Pirwdahi Road, Karachi Company Road and several other roads faced hell like situation due to traffic jam. The motorists could not move even a single step due to bumper-to-bumper traffic jam on federal capital roads.

The university administration has failed to convince students to call off strike till filing of this report, while police completely closed all roads, leading towards university for all kinds of traffic to control law and order situation. A heavy contingent of police, with water cannon vehicles, was present all around the protest site. During the protest, slogans were also raised against the varsity's administration. Students were demanding that examinations be held online and not in-person. They also demanded a decrease in the 'unreasonable' amount of tuition fee despite classes being held online. Furthermore, the students said that the 'constantly changing exam schedule' is also 'unacceptable.'

Urging the varsity's administration to 'immediately' issue a notification, the students said they would continue the protest till their demands are met. “What’s the purpose of charging so much money when none of these services were availed by us,” a protester asked.

A number of students also complained that the quality of online classes in the last few months had dropped. “We were just dependent on notes and textbooks,” the students said. One of the protesters added that some of students could not even attend the online classes due to the lack of facilities. With all this, on-campus exams will be an easy way of them to fail us. Several students also demanded administration to give them two month-time to study to sit in exams.