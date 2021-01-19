Man booked for throwing acid on wife

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: A man was booked over throwing acid on his wife. According to police, accused Jahangir threw acid on his wife Fauzia Bibi on Shahabpura Road in the limits of Hajipura police over a domestic issue. However, the woman, the mother of four children, escaped the acid attack. Reportedly, the accused, a drug addict, used to beat her over minor issues.