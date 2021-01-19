close
Tue Jan 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2021

Man booked for throwing acid on wife

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2021

SIALKOT: A man was booked over throwing acid on his wife. According to police, accused Jahangir threw acid on his wife Fauzia Bibi on Shahabpura Road in the limits of Hajipura police over a domestic issue. However, the woman, the mother of four children, escaped the acid attack. Reportedly, the accused, a drug addict, used to beat her over minor issues.

Latest News

More From Pakistan