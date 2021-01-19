Prime minister will never give NRO to ‘plunderers’

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Monday alleged that former rulers had made the country bankrupt by plundering the national kitty and stashed away the wealth in the foreign lands.

“Former president Asif Ali Zardari, ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rahman have joined hands to hide own alleged corruption and the plunder committed during their previous governments,” he told a party joining gathering.

The defence minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will never give NRO to all those, who had plundered the country with both hands. He alleged that Maulana Fazlur Rahman had no business but he owned properties worth billions of rupees in various cities of the country.

The federal minister blasted the Awami National Party and Pakistan People’s Party’s past government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying they had done nothing for the uplift of Nowshera and elsewhere in the province.

He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was doing a futile exercise to get NRO from the government, which will never happen come what may. "Prime Minister Imran Khan could not be cowed down by the PDM pressure tactics,” Pervez Khattak added. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not spare even his close aides and friends if they were found involved in corruption and malpractices.

Pervez Khattak said that people were fed up with the, what he said was, negative politics of the PML-N and PPP, whose leaders were levelling baseless allegations against the institutions. He said that now they were making hue and cry when being held accountable for their misdeeds. Member National Assembly Imran Khattak Member Provincial Assembly Ibrahim Khattak and PTI workers and supporters were present on the occasion.