PDM protesting to hide its dismay, says Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was in severe frustration, and it was protesting to hide its disappointment, caused by its own workers.

While addressing a ceremony here, he said the PDM member parties lacked unity. The alliance has internal differences over the issue of resignations and long march, added the minister. He said the PML-N had clearly two different opinions and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) had also been divided into two groups.

The federal minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically stated that he would not give any NRO (deal) to looters. The PTI government strongly believed in serving masses, Qureshi said adding that the government was addressing people’s problems on priority basis.

Qureshi said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had laid the foundations for establishment of the south Punjab province by setting up its secretariat. He said that ‘Waseeb’ (local population) would surely secure its recognition. “Whether we live or not, no one could suppress the voice of the region now,” Qureshi said. He said the PTI believed in a strong federation. The establishment of south Punjab province was inevitable for stronger administrative control and delegation of powers at gross-roots level. He criticised the past rulers who made no sincere efforts to create the province despite having all powers.

Qureshi said he, being a son of the soil, would continue serving the region. He said he had convinced Prime Minister Imran Khan for establishment of the south Punjab province. The foreign minister said Pakistan was playing a responsible role for peace process in Afghanistan. He regretted that India was performing the role of a spoiler in Afghan peace process. India was using the Afghan soil against Pakistan, the FM said, adding that Pakistan had taken up the issue with the Afghan administration. The minister said the international community stance on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had changed due to efforts of the PTI government. The British parliamentarians made it clear that IIOJK was an international dispute. He said it was a success of Pakistan’s diplomatic approach.