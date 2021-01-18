Rising crimes force residents of Pindi locality to come on roads

Rawalpindi: The residents of Adiala Road on Sunday come out of their homes and protested over rising numbers of robberies and street crimes in the area. The bemoaned the apathy of the local police in checking crime rate at Anjum Lane, Nadir Street, Raja Habib Lane and Defence Road.

The protesters carried banners and placards in their hands demanded the arrest of thieves and street criminals for freely roaming in their areas and looting the residents even in daylight on regular basis.

The protesters said that over 20 theft and dacoities have been committed at Anjum Lane, Nadir Street, Raja Habib Lane and Defence Road during the past two weeks. Morgah Police Station has registered three FIRs but there has been no breakthrough in arresting the criminals, they said.

Muhammad Qasim, a protester and resident of Raja Habib Lane said that two days back dacoits barged into his home and stole good worth Rs800,000. Another protester Dr Muhammad Ali, resident of Anjum Lane said that in a dacoity in his house goods worth Rs200,000 were taken by dacoits.

Similarly, another victim, Muhammad Shafiq, resident of Adiala Road said that dacoit stole valuables worth of Rs3 million from his home but police have not been able to arrest anyone.

Several affected people from Defence Road said that street criminals have been robbing them of their valuables even in daylight. Mobile snatching has become a routine at Defence Road, they strongly denounced.

The angry protesters said that the tall claims by police high-ups about improvement in law and order are proving nothing as there is no respite in thefts, dacoities, robberies, burglaries and carjacking. Gangsters involved in street crimes continue to mock the so-called stringent security measures taken by the city police, they denounced.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Official Spokesman Muhammad Sajjad told ‘The News’ that CPO has strictly directed all police stations to provide improve law and order situation in the city. The CPO is conducting ‘open kutcherry’ on regular basis to resolve all public related issues, he claimed.