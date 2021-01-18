close
Mon Jan 18, 2021
D
DNA
January 18, 2021

Signal-free corridor in F-10

Islamabad

D
DNA
January 18, 2021

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed has directed the concerned authorities to make F-10 Service road east a signal free road while utilizing all the manpower, machinery, and resources of the authority here on Sunday.

Chairman CDA visited F-10 along with Director MPO, Director Environment and other officers. He inaugurated F-10 signal free project.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman CDA said that available resources should be utilized. The said project will be completed by the utilization of the available resources, machinery, and men power with the help of the department of MPO.

Construction material for F-10 signal free project will be prepared by CDA’s own Asphalt plant which will cut down the expense of the project. CDA wants to complete this project as soon as possible, he added.

