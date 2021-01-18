Campuses reopen today amid strict SOPs

LAHORE:Public and private education institutions across the province will reopen only for Class 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th from today (Monday).

In the second and final phase, schools would reopen for classes from Pre-1 to Class 8 while public and private universities would also reopen from February 01. As per the COVID-19 related SOPs, all the schools reopening for Secondary and Intermediate classes from today would have 50 percent students on alternate days as practiced earlier.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government has also rescheduled board exams for Matric and Intermediate and now all the nine Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) in the province would conduct these exams in May and June 2021.

The schools would follow Accelerated Learning Programme (ALP) while for public schools, assessment criteria and examinations schedule for 5th and 8th grades shall be communicated separately by the Punjab Examination Commission (PEC).

Education authorities have directed the management of education institutions to ensure strict implementation of SOPs, including social distancing and wearing face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Schools Department has announced that usual winter season timings would be observed in schools.