January 18, 2021
Online classes

January 18, 2021

For many parents, online classes were a nightmare not because they had to be with their children all the time but because they didn’t have enough means to arrange electronic devices for every child. These problems are never talked about because it is the responsibility of parents to make sure that their children have all the things needed to continue their education. Just like the PML-N-led government launched laptop schemes for university students, the PTI should launch a smartphone scheme for deserving children.

Asma Batool

Karachi

