Peeing in public becomes nuisance amid lack of toilets in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Civic authorities in the provincial capital have failed to provide clean toilets, which has resulted in an increase in the trend of public peeing.

The footpaths adjacent to the underpass near Hashtnagri are being used for peeing, resulting in foul smell that is causing inconvenience to the general public who use the footpath for their daily commute.

The space with the stairs inside the underpass is also being used as a toileting facility, where one can also see garbage thrown.

The underpass alongside the Malik Saad Shaheed Station of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service at Firdous also presents a similar look.

The footpath outside the Qayyum Sports Complex, where vendors are seen selling food items, is also being used for urination by many.

A passerby, Muhibullah, who teaches at a public university in Peshawar and uses the road outside the sports complex frequently, said that this sorry state of affairs exists everywhere nowadays as there is little check on the part of the authorities concerned.

He said that with an increase in the population in major cities, constructing public toilets should have been the government’s priority. He said the government should at least make it mandatory to have spaces for public toilets during construction of new commercial buildings.

However, he said, the provision of toilet facilities alone would not serve the purpose as extensive awareness is needed to educate the public about sanitation and hygiene.