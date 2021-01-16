Land vacated from grabbers in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The district team of Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Friday vacated land from some grabbers on Ara Road and also removed encroachments.

Taking action on the public complaints, the Director Anti-Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Usman Zaman directed officials to cope with the situation by taking stern action against land grabbers.

The team led by Assistant Director Abdul Hai Babar raided the area and removed encroachments that were hindering smooth traffic law on Ara Road.

On the occasion, a heavy contingent of police was also deployed to meet any eventuality. Officers of the Communication and Works (C&W), Revenue and District Administration were also present.