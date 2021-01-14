Man kills himself after stabbing two daughters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A man killed his two daughters and later committed suicide in Rajgarh Sanda over poverty here on Wednesday. The victims identified as 34-year-old Sadia and 30-year-old Aqsa. They were stabbed to death by their father. The victims were disabled. Accused Zia also stabbed himself to death after murdering his daughters. The bodies were shifted to morgue for autopsy.