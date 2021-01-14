Aleem for importing sugar to stabilise prices

LAHORE: The Punjab government is continuing a crackdown on the middlemen involved in the illegal purchase of sugarcane.

It arrested 71 middlemen involved in illegal purchase of sugarcane and registered 164 cases against them in different cities across the province to ensure that farmers get a due return of their produce. The authorities concerned also sealed 266 illegal weighbridges, arrested 70 people and imposed a fine of Rs320,000.

These details were presented at a meeting chaired by Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan. Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary, administrative secretaries of industries, food and agriculture departments, commissioner Lahore, CEO Urban Unit and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through a video link. The meeting reviewed the sugarcane crushing season and prices and availability of essential commodities, especially sugar.

Speaking at the meeting, Abdul Aleem Khan suggested that the import of sugar should be allowed to stabilise the prices. He said the Prime Minister’s decision to import wheat proved to be right as the price of flour has decreased significantly, which brought relief to the common man.

He said the price of flour has come down to the lowest level of seven months in the province, and a bag of flour is available at less than the fixed rate. Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal asked the secretary of agriculture to devise a mechanism for forecasting the production, demand, and supply of commodities, including fruits and vegetables, to avoid shortage of any item.

He said the provision of relief to the common man is the top priority, and the government would take all possible steps to ensure the availability of essential commodities at fixed rates.

The Chief Secretary said that the middlemen exploit farmers by purchasing sugarcane at lower prices, adding that the government would protect the rights of growers in any case. He directed the deputy commissioners to continue crackdown on the middlemen and illegal weighbridges. He said that those, who are fleecing the consumers by artificially increasing the prices of goods, are the culprits and would be dealt with iron hands. The Chief Secretary also issued instructions for timely and full payments to farmers by the sugar mills.