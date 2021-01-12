Former minister Ibrar Hussain Tanoli quits JUI-F

MANSEHRA: Former provincial minister, Ibrar Hussain Tanoli, on Monday parted ways with Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) as it was working against the national interest in alliance with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“I quit the JUI-F in front of you and proudly announce that I will confront the candidates of the PML-N in the upcoming elections anywhere in Mansehra district,” he told a public

gathering in Khatain Da Galla area.

Ibrar Hussain Tanoli, who remained the provincial minister for forests in Chief Minister Pervez Khattak’s cabinet following the 2013 general election won by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that he would join another political party soon after consultations with the people of Tanawal and his constituency.

“The JUI-F and PML-N have been working against the national interest and I can never be part of parties working for their vested interests,” he said.He said that he would soon organise another big gathering to take the people of his constituency and Tanawal into confidence about his future political move.

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP)’s head Aftab Ahmad Sherpao was due to address the public gathering organised by Ibrar Hussain Tanoli but couldn’t show up there because of a death in his family. It was obvious that he was considering joining the QWP.

Ibrar Hussain Tanoli said that he would also contest the by-election in the constituency wherefrom PML-N lawmakers would tender their resignation as a result of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s decision.