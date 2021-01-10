Hazara University introduces dress code

PESHAWAR: The Hazara University has introduced dress code for the students and teachers, banning jeans, sleeveless shirts and tights for girls and shorts, earrings and long hair for boys.

According to a notification issued by the University administration, the female students have been advised not to wear jeans, tights , T-shirts, heavy make up. Carrying expensive hand bags and wearing jewellery has also been banned.

The girl students were advised to wear decent dress with shawl or abaya and also carry their identity cards.

The administration also banned wearing shorts, chappal, slippers, long hair, ponytail, ear rings by the male students , teachers and staff.

The order was widely discussed on social media, with many criticising it as moral policing.

The spokesman for the KP government and advisor to CM on Information Kamran Bangash said the dress code has been issued so the students focus on thier studies. He said the universities have been given powers to introduce decent dressing policy on their own.

“This will end the dress competition between the students and teachers, helping the poor students and their parents. It will also help them focus on studies,” said Kamran Bangash.