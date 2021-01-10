‘Salvation of Muslim Ummah can be found in Sufism’

Religious scholar Dr Abdul Aziz Al-Khateeb Al-Husseini Al-Jilani from the Syrian capital of Damascus told the Sufi Conference at the University of Karachi on Thursday that in the current era, the salvation of the Muslim Ummah can be found in Sufism, which reflects the gentleness of a person.

Titled ‘Nabi-e-Karim (peace be upon him) as a Teacher’, the conference was organised by the Anjuman-e-Muhibbaan-e-Rasool (AMR) and held in the auditorium of KU’s Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences.

Dr Al-Jilani said that the history of Sufis has proved that they are the ones who forgive people. It was the Sufis who adopted the complete teachings and preachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and treated people with the best morals, he added.

“A Muslim is one from whose tongue and hand another Muslim is safe. Every Muslim should remember that forgiveness, patience in dislike, remembrance of Allah and good deeds will lead you to the hereafter.”

He said that Sufism has spread the true message of Islam.

Later, KU’s acting vice chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi distributed scholarship cheques worth around Rs3 million among over 100 students of the university.

AMR General Secretary Mansoor Qadri informed the audience that these need-based scholarships are being provided for the past four years.

He said that this year Rs50,000 was given to each student enrolled in an MPhil or a PhD programme while cheques of Rs25,000 were distributed among students of bachelor’s and master’s programmes.