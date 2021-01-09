Larkana Jail: Prisoners protest against seizure of cell phones

SUKKUR: Dozens of inmates of Central Prison Larkana protested against seizing cell phones by the authorities of the Central Prison Larkana on Thursday. The inmates of Larkana Prison came out of their barracks and climbed over their top after which security personnel used tear gas shelling to disperse them. Rangers were also called to control the situation. SP Jail Larkana Anwar Mustafa Shah said an operation was launched to recover mobile phones and other prohibitory articles from the prisoners, who resisted and started a protest. Around 700 to 800 mobile phones were being used by the prisoners, the Police said. Initially the Police and Rangers failed to bring an end to the protest later the SP Jail Anwar Mustafa Shah contacted PPP MPA Burhan Khan Chandio and Advocate Kazim Abbasi, brother of GDA MPA Mozam Abbasi for assistance. Both the leaders reached the Central Prison and after prolonged discussions convinced the prisoners to return to their barracks. As many as over 1,100 inmates are lodged in the facility.