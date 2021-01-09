Three arrested for committing robbery, rape

LAHORE: Sheikhupura police arrested three brothers on the charges of assaulting a girl in December, 2020. According to the details, one Gulzar Masih along with his family was returning from Dogran Monastery after attending the wedding of his relative on 28 December, 2020, when the accused Javed, Junaid and Pervez, intercepted them, snatched Rs3,000 cash, a cell phone and raped his daughter.

As per DPO Sheikhupura, the three accused were wanted in dozens of robbery and burglary cases.