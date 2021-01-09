Customs promise support to KHA for hockey revival

KARACHI: Collector Customs Preventive Saqif Saeed has offered full support to Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) for the revival of the national game in the city.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the coaching camp organised by KHA for boys and girls at KHA sports complex the other day.

The collector said he was delighted to see huge number of boys and girls at the camp.

He said customs, Sindh government and KHA can work together to rebuild Pakistan hockey.

The collector said customs and hockey are synonymous and the department has produced a large number of Olympians and internationals.

Secretary Sports Sindh Imtiaz Ali Shah commended the efforts of KHA under the supervision of its secretary Haider hussain .

“I have not seen this type of assembly of players at the grassroots level in any sport,” he said.

Imtiaz promised that Sindh government would continue to support promotion of sports in the province.

Olympians Nasir Ali, Ayaz Mehmood and Ahmed Alam said they were surprised to see the huge gathering of players at the complex. They said it indicated that younger generation has passion for hockey.