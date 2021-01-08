Uzair Baloch acquitted in two criminal cases

KARACHI: The Additional District and Sessions Court on Thursday acquitted Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch in two criminal cases for want of evidence.

Uzair Baloch was booked by the police in two separate cases of police encounter and attempt to murder charges. According to the prosecution, Uzair Baloch, along with other co-accused, fired on police patrol in Kalakot and Chakiwara areas in 2012 to kill police personnel. Baloch’s counsel filed an application for acquittal of his client on the ground that no sufficient evidence was provided by the prosecution to prove its case and requested the court to acquit the applicant. State counsel opposed the application and sought trial of the accused in the case.