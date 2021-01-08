Construction in G-12, F-12 banned

Islamabad: The Federal Government has imposed a ban on the construction activity in sectors G-12 and F-12.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Rana Waqas Anwar through a notification on Thursday imposed Section 144 in villages Tamma and Mohryan, Park Road banning all types of constructions without any legal authority and documents.

The order from the ADCG who is also Additional District Magistrate shall remain enforced for the next two months. The Federal Government with the approval of the Prime Minister had entrusted sectors G-12 and F-12 to launch its housing scheme.