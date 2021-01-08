PTCL partners with Avaya

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Avaya Holdings Corp have signed a partnership agreement where PTCL will launch Avaya Spaces, the all-in-one workstream collaboration app for the digital workplace, for the first time in Pakistan, a statement said on Thursday.

The partnership will enable organisations to implement a blended and flexible environment for their employees, it added.

In collaboration with PTCL, Avaya will provide free, full-featured access for a limited time to customers in Pakistan.

Avaya Spaces is an all-in-one video meeting and workstream collaboration platform for the digital workplace that changes the way work gets done in nearly 100 countries.

It helps businesses, schools, governments, and other organisations to bring together distributed groups of people instantly with immersive workspaces where they can message, meet, share content, manage tasks and collaborate in the Cloud, it added.