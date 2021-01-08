No evidence found suggesting Hunza’s youth was criminal, says Karachi police chief

Police Investigators have so far failed to get any evidence that could suggest that Sultan Nazeer, the youth from Hunza who was killed in an alleged encounter in Karachi a few days ago, was a criminal. The investigators have prepared an inquiry report that suggests that Nazeer had no previous criminal record and was not killed during an exchange of fire with the police.

The Karachi police chief, Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, told the media on Thursday that according to the evidence collected so far, Nazeer does not appear to be guilty. The CCTV footage and other circumstantial evidence suggests that he was hit by a bullet while he was passing from the crime scene and policemen wrongly killed him.

Earlier, an FIR No 11/21 was registered under the Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act against two policemen of the Site A Section police station at their own police station over the killing of Nazeer.

The case was registered on the request of Nazeer’s cousin Saleemullah. The cops implicated in the case included Constable Jahangir, who was also allegedly wounded in the incident, and his fellow cop Shabbir Ahmed.

The complainant maintained in his statement that his cousin had gone from his residence in Garden to Metroville in SITE to mourn the death of a relative. To return home, he called a motorcycle ride hailing service.

The complainant added that when his cousin did not reach home till Sunday morning, he traced the motorcyclist who had to drop him home.

“The rider told me that policemen opened fire on them when they reached Habib Bank Chowk in the SITE area and he managed to save his life and escaped. Then I reached the same area in the morning where a petrol pump employee told me that the police had killed a robber last night,” Saleemullah said.