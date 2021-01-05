close
Tue Jan 05, 2021
January 5, 2021

PESHAWAR

National

 
January 5, 2021

PESHAWAR: A local court handed over two activists of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) to police on four-day remand on Monday.

Police had arrested a senior PTM leader Dr Said Alam Mahsud from his home In Hayatabad late Sunday night.

Another PTM member Abdul Haq was arrested from the University Road. Both were held for staging a protest in Peshawar.

