Fazl wants chaos in country, says Nooorul Haq Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Reacting strongly to JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman's speech in Bahawalpur, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri Monday said constant and unwarranted criticism of security agencies was part of the anti-Pakistan agenda.

"Fazlur Rehman's recent statement has been rejected by the Pakistanis, he said in a statement adding that Fazl wanted to create riots in the country by declaring jihad.

“What a jihad to bring innocent children of madrassas to such gatherings? The subversive intentions of the PDM leadership have been exposed. Now these elements want to achieve their nefarious political goals by playing with the religious sentiments of the people" he said.

The minister said the nation would soon hold traitors accountable.

“It is shameful to advocate for national criminals in the guise of religion. Imran Khan has paid homage to the leadership of the Muslim Ummah by raising the slogan of honoring the Prophet (PBUH) from the platform of the United Nations. The public can easily find traitors of Khatm-e-Nabuwat (SAW) in ranks of PDM,” he remarked.