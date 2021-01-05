Aftab Sherpao says PTI govt has failed on all fronts

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed on all fronts.

Speaking at a press conference her at Sheikhabad in the Charsadda district, he said that flawed economic policies of the government had compounded the miseries of the people.

On this occasion, former district nazim Naseer Mohammad Khan announced joining the QWP along with his family members and supporters. He is the son of noted political figure Nisar Mohammad Khan.

QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao and other party leaders were also present.

Aftab Sherpao said that the poor governance had even created the sense of deprivation among the people of the Punjab province. He said the government could not revive the economy.

Criticizing the rulers for the recent hike in the POL prices and power tariff, he said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had asked the government to raise the prices of utilities by 25 per cent.

He said that the country was lurching from one crisis to another and the people could not see any improvement in the last two and a half year rule of the PTI government. “It seems as if there is no government in the country as the condition of the economy has gone from bad to worse despite taking huge loans,” he remarked, adding that the prime minister himself had accepted his failure to run the government.

Aftab Sherpao added that the provincial government also failed to safeguard the interests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said it could not secure the arrears of the net hydel profit from the federal government despite the fact that the PTI was in power at the centre as well as the province.

The QWP chief maintained that the people were fed up with the government and they cursed the day when they had voted for the PTI. He said that the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power.