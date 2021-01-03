New chairman CCJP appointed

Rawalpindi : At a meeting of the Pakistan Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad, Bishop of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, after having completed his time as the Chairperson of the Catholic (National) Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), handed over the position of Chairperson CCJP to Bishop Samson Shukardin OFM, Bishop of Hyderabad.

CCJP warmly welcomed, Bishop Samson Shukardin OFM as the new Chairperson of CCJP in a meeting at the National Office in Lahore. CCJP’s National Director, Fr. Emmanuel Yousaf (Mani) while welcoming the new chairperson also paid rich tributes to Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad for his support and leadership to the commission in these past five years.

The staff updated the new chairperson on the work and campaigns of the commission while also discussing the current challenges faced during these unusual times. They extended their full commitment to continue to work for the oppressed and marginalised communities, under the able guidance and leadership of Bishop Samson Shukardin, Chairperson, CCJP.

The meeting concluded with prayers for the difficulties being faced by all in the COVID-19 pandemic.