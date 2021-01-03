PIMS protest to be intensified if demands not met by Jan 5

Islamabad : We are continuing our routine protest, and if demands are not met by January 5, we will be left with no option but to intensify the protest, the Chairman of the Federal Grand Health Alliance Dr. Asfandyar Khan announced while addressing employees of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here on the 35th day of protest demanding withdrawal of the Medical Teaching Institutes (MTI) Ordinance.

Dr. Asfandyar rejected ‘propaganda’ to the effect that he is alone in this struggle. “All faculty members have refused to meet members of the Board of Governors constituted under MTI,” he clarified.

Hoping that the government would withdraw the Ordinance, GHA’s Spokesperson Dr. Hyder Abbasi said, all PIMS employees—be they young doctors, consultants, nurses, paramedical staff, non-gazetted staff, or accounts and administration staff—have unanimously rejected MTI. “We are moving very cautiously for the sake of COVID-19 patients otherwise losing job security and civil servant rights is not acceptable to any employee. The government is already late in addressing our reservations. It should show responsibility and address our issues at the earliest. We are not against reforms, and if there is any corruption, we demand it should be investigated and brought to light,” Dr. Hyder said.

The protesters were addressed by representatives of numerous organizations participating in the struggle.