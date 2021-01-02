LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM is not for the public but vested interests, and the nefarious narrative of the opposition has badly been exposed now.

She told a press conference here on Friday that the PDM had reached a dead end as the internal differences of its allied political parties were coming to the fore. She said that the PDM parties could not unite on any single agenda.

The CM adviser said public welfare was the centre of governmentâ€™s policy, but the PDM was trying to derail the process of public service by creating political instability. All the hue and cry of the PDM was only for lust of power and they had nothing to do with peopleâ€™s problems, she added.

Dr Firdous said the PDM was an alliance of parties that were criticising one another in the past, but now they had joined hands to save their looted money. She said that the parties that were part of the PDM were deceiving one another as the PPP slammed PDMâ€™s narrative and would not sacrifice its government in Sindh.

The opposition would not be successful in its attempts to overthrow the government and the government would complete its constitutional term, she added. She said that the threat of resignations and long march was nothing more than a political stunt and the government was not afraid of any such threat. She also congratulated the nation on New Year and reiterated her resolve to fulfil all the promises made with the people in 2021. She said the commitment of the government was stronger than the challenges and hoped Pakistan of 2021 would be more prosperous, strong and developed. The special assistant to CM also rode a motorbike ambulance during a ceremony of Rescue-1122.