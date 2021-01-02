4,554 illegal appointments cause Rs6 bn loss

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has written to Governor Punjab for taking action against the appointing authorities of 12 Public Universities of Punjab as they caused loss of Rs6,061.1/million (Rs6 billion) to national exchequer by illegal appointments of 4,554 people, the News learnt.

A probe has been initiated against appointing authorities of 30 Public Universities of Punjab over illegal appointments of 4,554 people from BS-1 to 16 and BS-17 and above. An official of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab said, “Illegality has been established in appointments of 12 universities and strict action as per law recommended against all those who abused their official positions. In this regard 12 references have been forwarded to Governor Punjab (Chancellor of Universities in the Province) against all those who committed this criminal misconduct for legal action but response is still awaited. After that FIRs would be lodged and they would be arrested as soon as possible. “

According to well-placed sources in ACE, Muhammad Goher Nafees, Director General ACE had constituted an inquiry team comprising Director (RD&T) DACE HQ, Deputy Director (Tech-I) DACE, HQ Deputy Director (Financial Crime) DACE HQ and Inspector (Vigilance) DACE HQ.

Summons was issued for provision of record of last 10 years of 30 public sector universities across the Punjab within specified timeline. Overall, 30 universities have submitted their relevant records/official statements.

The inquiry team found that appointing authorities of 30 public universities violated Punjab Government’s Recruitment Policy 2004, Fundamental Rights of the Constitution of Pakistan’s Article 25 & 27 and Supreme Court of Pakistan judgment dated 19.01.2003, Concerned University Service Statue, Concerned University Act and Government directions which have been conveyed vide Letter No GS (UNIV) 1-8/2004-312 Dated 22/4/2008 for all universities by Governor of Punjab (Chancellor).

According to documents, in University of Sargodha, 1,099 illegal appointments were made which caused loss of Rs1,875.86 million to national exchequer. In Bahauddin Zakriya University Multan, 784 illegal appointments were made causing loss of Rs569.216 million to national exchequer. In the Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad, 209 illegal appointments were made which caused loss of Rs483.606 million to national exchequer. In the Government College Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad, 540 illegal appointments were made which caused loss of 510.00 million.

In the Women University Multan, 94 illegal appointments were made which caused loss of Rs73.00 million. In the Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur, 50 illegal appointments were made causing loss of Rs65.072 million. In the Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi, 524 illegal appointments were made which caused loss of Rs288.988 million. In Government College University (GCU) Lahore, 136 illegal appointments were made which caused loss of Rs141.878 million to national exchequer. In the University of Punjab Lahore, 689 illegal appointments were made which cause loss of Rs1,521.712 million.

In University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences UVAS Lahore, 310 illegal appointments were made causing loss of 229.536 million. In University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, 15 illegal appointments were made which caused loss of Rs10.746million. In Khawaja Farred Engineering University Rahim Yar Khan, 98 illegal appointments were made which caused loss of Rs275.867 million to national exchequer. In Islamia University Bahawalpur, criminality was found in record of the university and loss assessment is under investigation, said sources in ACE.

Further, illegal appointments from BS-1 to 16 and BS-17 and above on Adhoc/Contractual/DPL basis were also made, most of which were converted into regular mode). The authorities appointed them beyond their powers against the prescribed service laws/ rules/regulations and such as abused their positions as a public servant by not advertising these posts properly and without following other relevant approved procedures which caused heavy loss to public exchequer for wrongful gain and committed criminal misconduct, shared the sources.