Four injured in Karachi’s New Year night’s celebratory firing

KARACHI: Four youth were seriously injured following incidents of celebratory aerial firing, reported from across the city, to herald the new year. As many as 16 youth were arrested for incidents of firing in the air and reckless racing of motorbikes and one-wheelie, police and hospital sources confirmed to The News.

Earlier, the new year revelers thronged on different spots across the city to celebrate the new year. Blaring car horns, and racing motorbikers roamed around the city till early morning. Fireworks and crackers also added to the exciting atmosphere. Till the filing of the report, at least four people including two women were injured when they were hit by stray bullets. Among those two seriously injured included 17-year-old Gulnar who received a gunshot and was rushed to Jinnah Hospital with serious injuries, police confirmed. Similarly, 22-year-old Naeemudin received a gunshot at his house in New Karachi and he was taken to Abbasi Shaeed Hospital. Besides a child identified as Mansoor was injured when crackers exploded in his close proximity in Golimar, hospital and ambulance services confirmed.

According to Karachi Police, as over 20 complaints were received of reckless and dangerous aerial firing by the new year revelers taking to the gun to celebrate. Eight young men were arrested for firing and cases were registered against them in Jackson, Darakshan and Clifton police stations. Three youth were also arrested along with weapons from Soldier Bazaar neighbourhood. The police also booked eight motorcyclists for reckless racing and one-wheelie from different parts of the city, the spokesman confirmed.

Earlier, on the eve of the New Year, a ban was imposed on aerial firing in the city, and restaurants and commercial centres were closed at 5pm. Traffic police and other police supervised security measures and traffic arrangements as the youth flooded the roads and streets in different parts of the city to celebrate the new year night. Some youth resorted to aerial firing, while many others used fire works to add to the fervor. Police camps were set up at various places where ambulances and fire tenders were available to guide and help the people in case of an emergency. Hospitals were ready for any emergencies.