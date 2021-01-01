Gas shortage hits Peshawar, other parts of KP

PESHAWAR: The lack of natural gas supply or low pressure in case of its availability has made life miserable for the people of Peshawar and other parts of the KP who have criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial government and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for failing to resolve the crisis.

A number of gas consumers in the city told The News the problem compounded as the weather got tough recently. They complained there is hardly any area in the provincial metropolis which is receiving proper natural gas supply.

The dearth of sui gas supply or low pressure of it, if it is available for some time, is a problem the people have been facing over the third consecutive year. The SNGPL officials have been promising to resolve issue for the last almost three years but these pledges are yet to be honoured.

The most hard-hit people are domestic gas consumers. The women face problems with preparing breakfast and cooking meal which is greatly affecting domestic routines. “Going to the office without breakfast has now become a routine. I and my son have to leave home frequently without taking breakfast as there is no gas supply in the morning. If it is available at all, the pressure is too low to prepare breakfast. Housewives face the same problem while preparing the meal,” complained a citizen, Saboor Ahmad, who lives in Zaryab Colony in Peshawar.