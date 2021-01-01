Entrepreneurs’ delegation calls on President

Islamabad : A delegation of members of Islamabad Chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO) called on the President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr, says a press release.

The delegation was led by Usman Shaukat, President EO Islamabad Chapter who briefed the President about EO as a Global Organisation, and the value it aims to add in the entrepreneurial ecosystem and the business landscape of Pakistan.

Former President of EO Islamabad Chapter Hassan Farid was also part of the delegation along with Afan Aziz, Shafique Ur Rehman, Ahsan Imtiaz Bhatty, Fazli Hanan, Haroon Naseer, Junaid Kalim, Habil Ahmed Khan, Junaid Nasib, Shahbaz Majeed and Muzaffar Ahmad Virk.

The President realized the potential of EO programmes like GSEA (Global Student Entrepreneur Awards) in fostering entrepreneurship in Pakistan; and stressed on the members of the delegation to work with Pakistani universities to initiate mentorship programs for Pakistani youth and also to devise a framework to market the indigenous Research being carried out by them. He also advised the delegation to connect with Federal Ministries to outline avenues of mutual collaboration. He further stressed on the need to promote women entrepreneurship in Pakistan; and also, to extend employment opportunities to disabled persons. EO is a not-for-profit peer to peer Global network of 14,000+ leading entrepreneurs in 200 Chapter and 61 Countries. EO was founded in Washington, D.C., USA in 1987; and in 30 years, it has grown into the world’s most influential global community of entrepreneurs. EO Islamabad Chapter was founded in February 2018; and is the third EO Chapter in Pakistan after Lahore and Karachi Chapters which have been in place for over 10 years.