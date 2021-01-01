Rawalpindi : The Station Commander and President of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards , Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani Thursday inaugurated the functioning of Revival of Food Street at Saddar. The Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Muhhammad Omar Farooq Ali Malik, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer Maria Jabeen, Secretary, RCB, Qaisar Mahmood also graced the occasion along with other higher officials.

As told by Secretary, Qaisar Mahmood while talking to mediamen, The Food Street was first opened in the year 2015 with the efforts of the then CEO, RCB, Fahim Zafar Khan which later on was closed due to some reasons particularly after the eruption of COVID-19 as it was causing loss to RCB. However, the new management of RCB headed by CEO, Omar Farooq as well as Additional CEO, Maria Jabeen who for the convenience made efforts to revive Food Street under Shinning Saddar Project.

A special work was done on the direction of Additional CEO to provide all kind of food stuff to the people with better quality . The people could enjoy with all kind of food items like fried fish, Bar B Q, chicken karhai, roasted chicken, fried meat, chicken rice, corn soups, snacks, dahi bhalay, fruit charts, finger chips, finder fish, sweets etc.

Besides the Station Commander and RCB high officials, staff a large number of people including women, children old and young men participated in the once again opening of Food Street and enjoyed themselves with different food items. RCB while revamping the sites of Food Street from Tehzeeb Bakery to the National Bank Road as well as outside premises of Ciros Theater also has made arrangements of music outside the food stall and shops.

The station Commander after inaugurating went round the different food stalls and expressed satisfaction over the work done on the revival of Food Street. The Food Street would open after maghrib prayers to function till late night both at summer and winter seasons. The Station Commander, Brig Ijaz Qamar Kiani also stopped at different music playing points and listened with great interest. Brig Ijaz also directed the officials, staff to maintain the standard of Food Street in the best interest of people.