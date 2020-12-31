‘No liquor in teapots’, South African restaurants warned

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's police minister has warned the restaurants not to hide alcohol in teapots to try and get around a fresh ban on the sale of liquor. The President Cyril Ramaphosa said the “reckless behaviour” caused by drinking, increased the risk of spreading Covid-19 pandemic as he announced the ban. A new, faster-spreading variant of the novel coronavirus was detected in South Africa about two weeks ago. He said it had become “well-established” in the country.