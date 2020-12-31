Ahsan reaches Life Time City Centre Challenger semis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ahsan Ayaz reached the semi-finals of the $3000 Life Time City Centre Challenger at Houston, USA, on Wednesday.

Fifth seed Ahsan, who has recovered from injury and is playing an international event after one year, defeated his countryman fourth seed Abdul Malik Khan 9-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-9 in 37 minutes in the quarter-finals.

But eighth seed Huzaifa Ibrahim, who was playing his first professional event, lost to second seed Spencer Lovejoy of the USA 3-11, 4-11, 6-11 in 25 minutes. Ahsan is to face top seed Faraz Khan in the last-four stage.