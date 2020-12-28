Functions across KP mark Benazir Bhutto death anniversary

PESHAWAR: The leaders and workers of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) marked the 13th death anniversary of their late chairperson and two-time former prime minister Benazir Bhutto with a renewed pledge to accomplish her mission.

A number of ceremonies were arranged in Peshawar and other all districts of the province to pay rich tributes to the leader who was assassinated in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007 after addressing a mammoth public meeting there. The City District chapter of the PPP hosted a function at the Peshawar Press Club to in connection with the occasion.

A senior leader and former provincial minister, Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Zulfiqar Ahmad Afghani, Syed Ayoub Shah, focal persons, members of the party Provincial Council, City District chapter office-bearers, ward chairmen, general secretaries and others were in attendance.

The speakers paid glowing tributes to late Benazir Bhutto and shed light on the sacrifices rendered by the Bhutto family for the rights of the poor segments of the society. They pledged to continue the struggle launched by their leaders.

ABBOTTABAD: People’s Doctors Forum (PDF) on Sunday vowed to continue its struggle against undemocratic elements in the country and establish a prosperous, non-class society based on Islamic socialism in the light of the ideology of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

“She suffered solitary confinement, imprisonment and forced exiles while fighting for restoration of democracy,” said Prof. Dr. Nisar Khan, President PDF at a press conference at his residence.

CHITRAL: The PPP local leaders and workers commemorated the 13th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto with the renewed pledge to accomplish her mission. A function was arranged where PPP Lower Chitral president and former minister Salim Khan, Qazi Sajjad, Fathullah Lal, Nazir Ustad, Mir Daula Jan, Tausif Ahmad, Sharif Hussain and others highlighted the sacrifices rendered by the Bhutto family.

They said that Benazir Bhutto laid down her life for the rights of the poor and democracy. The speakers said Benazir Bhutto bravely embraced martyrdom for the sake of peace and equality, adding there were still some elements who were pushing the country towards darkness and terrorism but the PPP workers would defend the country against all odds.They said the Bhutto family had rendered sacrifices for democracy, the rule of law, equality, women empowerment and social justice.

TIMERGARA: The leaders and workers of PPP Lower Dir chapter held a condolence meeting at Timergara Press Club and paid homage to the former prime minister and (PPP) chairperson Benazir Bhutto.