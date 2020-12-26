Couple killed at brick kiln in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A couple was shot dead when unidentified men opened fire on them at a brick kiln at Abaha Pul area falling in the limits of Gomal University Police Station.

Jamal, the owner of the brick kiln, told the police that gunmen opened fire on Qudratullah, 30, and his wife, 25, who were working at his kiln as labourers. He said that Qudratullah was killed on the spot while his wife was taken to the hospital by the officials of the Rescue 1122. However, the woman also succumbed to her wounds.

The firing incident took place at night. Jamal said that Qudratullah and his wife had started working at his brick kiln a few days ago. The police registered a case against unidentified accused and started investigation into the incident.