Boko Haram kills 11 in Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria: Boko Haram Jihadists killed at least 11 people in a Christmas Eve assault on a village in Nigeria’s restive northeast, local sources told AFP on Friday.

Security agencies had in recent days warned of an increased risk of attack during the Christian holiday. Fighters in trucks and motorcycles stormed Pemi, a predominantly Christian village in Borno state on Thursday, shooting "indiscriminately" and setting buildings on fire, said Abwaku Kabu, a militia leader. In many parts of Nigeria, communities have resorted for self-defence to armed vigilantes or militias, who work alongside the army.