Christmas being celebrated today

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Christian community across Pakistan, like other parts of the world, is all set to celebrate the grand festival of Christmas today (December 25) in a befitting manner. Although most of the celebrations of this important festivity will go on digitally across the world due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Christian community has finalised their preparations to mark this festivity expressing traditional enthusiasm along with following precautionary measures to remain safe from the virus.

The festival of Christian community will be marked through different activities ranging from official gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies at the level of small communities through adopting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19. Special cake cutting ceremonies have been held at Aiwan-i-Sadr, Capital Development Authority, Pakistan Railways, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and many other departments to share the happiness of the festival with the Christian staff members.

Special services will be held in churches across the country and prayers would be offered for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan as well as for the safety of all humanity from the life threatening pandemic.

The main attraction of the Christmas festival include the traditions like Christmas Tree, Santa Clause, Carols and Christmas gifts which add charm to the festivity. All young and old have finalised shopping for themselves and their loved ones while children and youngsters were more inclined towards decorating Christmas tree and buying Christmas gifts to show their love to their family and friends.

The other festivities of the Christmas day include distribution of gifts among children, singing hymns, prayers and family gatherings.

The main ritual of the Christmas celebration is decoration of Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.

It has been observed that a number of shopping malls and hotels in the capital have placed decked Christmas trees to attract the visitors especially children. The Christmas tree is usually decked with different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic. An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad Traffic Police has deputed 162 policemen to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the capital on the occasion of Christmas. They would perform duties at worship places, shopping malls, public places and markets and to ensure smooth traffic flow on the occasion.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have greeted Christian community on the occasion of Christmas, being celebrated today.

Both president and prime minister, in their messages, have said that all citizens of Pakistan enjoyed freedom of religion and worship under country’s Constitution and the government’s policies too were focused on creating harmony and cohesion among people of all faiths.

“All citizens of the country enjoy the freedom of religion and worship under the Pakistani Constitution. Being equal citizens of the state, the government empowers them to develop their abilities to their fullest extent”.

Extending ‘heartfelt felicitations’ to the Christians in Pakistan and all over the world on the Christmas, they also wished them a Happy New Year. They said the Christmas was an occasion to share the happiness and blessings of God with the loved ones.

“On this day, we pay tribute to Jesus Christ (AS), who was a symbol of peace, brotherhood and respect for entire humanity. He not only healed the ailing humanity but preached the divine values of tolerance, love and compassion. He urged people to live a virtuous life and seek Allah’s mercy,” they said.

They said Jesus Christ (AS) also propagated the message of peace, love and forgiveness for all. As a Messenger of Allah, Jesus Christ (AS) is venerable not only to Christians but also to Muslims, they added.

They told the countrymen that Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was also a strong advocate of the rights of minorities. In March 1948, the great Quaid had declared that members of every community would be treated as citizens of Pakistan with equal rights, privileges and obligations and that minorities will be safeguarded and protected, he added.

They also appreciated Christian community for their patriotism and devoted service to the country. “We are proud of our Christian community, as they are an essential part of our multilingual, multi-religious polity,” they said and reiterated the commitment to build a society based on mutual respect of all religions and communities; a tolerant society and a state that provides equal rights and opportunities to all its citizens.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a tweet of Thursday, wished the Christian citizens a very happy Christmas and urged them to stay safe, observing COVID-19 SOPs.

He tweeted, “Wishing all our Christian citizens a very Happy Christmas. Please stay safe by observing COVID-19 SOPs”.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and the world over, on the eve of the auspicious festival.

In his felicitation message, the PPP chairman eulogised the role of Christians and other minority communities in the development of the country and assured them that their rights as equal citizens of Pakistan as enshrined in the Constitution, will always be protected.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party was the true follower and inheritor of the ideology of Pakistan as envisaged by the Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. “PPP has always taken steps for political, social, and economic rights of the minorities and Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto established a full-fledged Minority Affairs Department and, following her vision, gave representation to the non-Muslim population in the Senate of Pakistan for the first time,” he added.

He appealed to the Christian community to hold special prayers for strengthening democracy, peace, and prosperity in Pakistan, for the establishment of an egalitarian society.